Instead of showers, April rained down buckets of summery dresses, a few excellent sales, many mom-pleasing presents, and a handful of viral Amazon buys. After taking our data-tapper straight to the (anonymous) shopping source, we happily mined a list of things that Refinery29 readers loved and bought a lot of last month. And, as it turns out, a bunch of those honorary goods happen to be on sale right now.
The finetuned list of April's 29 bestselling products featured ahead contains: an expected set of breathable Brooklinen sheets with an unexpected deal, the internet's favorite $20 memory foam pillow, a vibrator that keeps selling out, a pre-rolled pack of something of the herbal variety dubbed "Mom Grass", hot-girl sunglasses, adult baby blankets, sustainable shipping services, an expandable bamboo bath caddy, etc. Clickity click away to peep the most wanted rest — and, May The Fourth be with you throughout the month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.