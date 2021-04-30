Baby Yoda Merch — Because May The Fourth (Is About To Be) With You

Even though Disney+'s The Mandalorian was released back in 2019, Baby Yoda (aka The Child, aka Grogu) has millennium transcending qualities. This timeless little guy took the internet by storm; stealing the hearts of millions while inspiring everything from epic memes to New York Times' think pieces and, of course, very cute merch.
With May the Fourth (the unofficial holiday dedicated to celebrating all things Star Wars) just around the corner, we did our humble duty of traversing the interwebs for the best Baby Yoda merchandise and paraphernalia that any Mandalorian superfan needs to cop. Ahead, discover a bunch of delightful BB Grogus in the form of miniature Bluetooth speakers, hair scrunchies, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.