The Star Wars Art Your Gallery Wall Has Been Waiting For

Elizabeth Buxton
Whether you consider yourself a Skywalker-saga fanatic, you just whet your Sarlacc-beak on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, or you're a complete Baby Yoda noob, the force is undeniably strong with Society6's officially-licensed Star Wars collection. The online marketplace of independent artists just launched an exclusive lineup of 75 designs (said to be created by "massive Star Wars fans") featuring the cult-favorite franchise's most beloved characters on an array of mediums. Think everything from Grogu-clad mugs to framed Stormtrooper art prints, R2D2 wall murals, and acrylic Mando trays. Society6 describes the collection as "a broader galaxy" of new designs that will continue to expand into an ever-evolving "universe of art". Powerful stuff! Scroll on down to peep our favorites that will add serious Star Wars force to any blank space inside your home — and take your aspiring gallery wall to Boba Fett levels of badass.
Star Wars x Society6 Framed Prints

"mando And Child" By Sabrena Khadija Frame...
$43.19$47.99
"the Child" By Matt Kehler Framed Art Print
$43.19$47.99
"retro Mando - Orange Sunset" By Berlin Mi...
$43.19$47.99
Star Wars x Society6 Mugs

"curious Child - Natural" By Berlin Michel...
$15.29$16.99
"look Sir, Droids!" By Matthew Taylor Wils...
$15.29$16.99
"the Marshal" By Matt Kehler Coffee Mug
$15.29$16.99
Star Wars x Society6 Framed Mini Art Prints

"dark Side" By Ilovedoodle Framed Mini Art...
$22.49$24.99
"the Mandalorian And The Child" By Hillary...
$22.49$24.99
"r2-d2 White" By Maggie Stephenson Framed ...
$22.49$24.99
Star Wars x Society6 Acrylic Trays

"retro Mando - Blue" By Berlin Michelle Ac...
$37.80$42.00
"dark Side" By Ilovedoodle Acrylic Tray
$37.80$42.00
"keep Calm And Droid On" By Maggie Stephen...
$37.80$42.00
Star Wars x Society6 Wall Murals

"keep Calm And Droid On" By Maggie Stephen...
$269.99$299.99
"look Sir, Droids!" By Matthew Taylor Wils...
$269.99$299.99
"dark Side" By Ilovedoodle Wall Mural
$269.99$299.99
