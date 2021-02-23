The Star Wars Art Your Gallery Wall Has Been Waiting For

Whether you consider yourself a Skywalker-saga fanatic, you just whet your Sarlacc-beak on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, or you're a complete Baby Yoda noob, the force is undeniably strong with Society6's officially-licensed Star Wars collection. The online marketplace of independent artists just launched an exclusive lineup of 75 designs (said to be created by "massive Star Wars fans") featuring the cult-favorite franchise's most beloved characters on an array of mediums. Think everything from Grogu-clad mugs to framed Stormtrooper art prints, R2D2 wall murals, and acrylic Mando trays. Society6 describes the collection as "a broader galaxy" of new designs that will continue to expand into an ever-evolving "universe of art". Powerful stuff! Scroll on down to peep our favorites that will add serious Star Wars force to any blank space inside your home — and take your aspiring gallery wall to Boba Fett levels of badass.
