Shop This Indie Face Mask Collection & Support Black Artists

You may already be familiar with Society6’s unique range of lifestyle offerings, from home decor to apparel, designed by independent artists from all over the globe. But today, the site launched a collection you’ve yet to shop: non-medical face masks with a give-back kick. The newly launched goods contribute a portion of all proceeds to World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals to those in need during the COVID-19 recovery effort. What’s more, behind this vibrant selection of charitable styles is a strong community of Black artists that are directly supported through each purchase of their designs — and we’ve lined up a few of our favorites below along with some quotes from their creators.
Available for $16.99, each non-medical grade face mask is crafted from multi-use and machine-washable materials with a pleated front, flat-woven elastic ear loops, and a dual-layer construction containing an inner pocket for disposable filters. To shop the range of beautiful designs while discovering and supporting talented Black artists in tandem, check out Society6’s featured collections (linked to above) along with the site's 50 Must-Follow Black Artists page.
"I like to create artwork of people who are often overlooked. It can be difficult to find colorful, happy, and hip art featuring women with brown skin. If I can’t find art that looks like me and millions of other women and girls around the world, I make it myself." – Tabitha Brown, The Pairabirds
"For me, color makes life richer. Color makes life a little less boring, a little less agonizing.” – Adaeze Okaro, Jimoko
