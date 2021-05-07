3 Hair Color Trends On The Rise For Summer 2021

Whether you want to go blonder, cooler, shinier, or your only criteria is that you don't have to schedule a touchup until September, there's a color trend that hits. If you want a big change and maximum brightness, consider platinum; if you're coming out of quarantine with five inches of root growth and a new laissez faire attitude towards color, simply enhance what you already have with the "less is more" highlight.
Find it all, and something that sparks joy for you, in the pro's guide to hair color for summer 2021, ahead.