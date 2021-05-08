3 Hair Colour Trends On The Rise For Summer 2021

Whether you want to go blonder, cooler, shinier, or your only criteria is that you don't have to schedule a touchup until September, there's a colour trend that hits. If you want a big change and maximum brightness, consider platinum; if you're coming out of quarantine with five inches of root growth and a new laissez faire attitude towards colour, simply enhance what you already have with the "less is more" highlight.
Find it all, and something that sparks joy for you, in the pro's guide to hair colour for summer 2021, ahead.