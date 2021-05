Travel Is Back. But How Can We Do It Safely — & Ethically?

With so much conflicting messaging — and many people’s understandable desire to just get up and go somewhere, like, anywhere that isn’t the trip from their bed to their couch — where is a person to turn? Instagram? Maybe unsurprisingly, social media isn’t much of a help — it sometimes seems like everyone online is either judging and shaming people for safely traveling , or telling those who are more cautious, anxious, or high-risk that they need to loosen up. But this just places too much burden on the individual to protect the public-at-large, Dr. Anu emphasizes. “To put the full burden on you or I is to really obfuscate the point,” she says. “I want travelers to not have to think about whether they should go or not. I want our leaders and global structures to be able to create a world where we don’t have such pockets of inequity.”