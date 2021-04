Allbirds Launched An Eco-Friendly Laceless Running Shoe

The Dasher quickly won me over with its lightweight, comfortable support. Seriously, I feel like I could run for miles in 'em. I have small feet, and my Allbirds size is a women's 5. (The brand recommends people take their true size, but I personally feel like the Dashers run about a half size large.) I took the same size for the Relay and was pleasantly surprised with the fit. They slipped on and off in seconds but felt totally secure while on. In the interest of getting a full snapshot of the shoe’s versatility, I wore my new pair out for several activities of varying intensities: leisurely neighborhood strolls with my dog; jogs on my apartment-friendly treadmill ; dance HIIT classes on Obé Fitness . From hopping up and down to hitting a moderate stride, the Relays always made me feel light on my feet. The cushiony midsole feels like walking on a very supportive marshmallow and is as kind to your arches as it is to the earth.