Allbirds Launched An Eco-Friendly Laceless Running Shoe

The biggest difference between the Dasher and the Dasher Relay is the laceless upper (see picture below for reference). The overall look is super sleek and modern — visually similar to water shoes that I used to wear during aqua-spinning classes. While the Dasher comes in a rainbow of colors, the Relay is currently available in just three limited-edition hues (with presumably more on the way): black, white, and a chic heathered mauve (the color I tested!). The Relay features the same renewable earth-friendly materials that Allbirds' become known for; recycled stock-yarn uppers crafted from FSC-Certified eucalyptus trees, dual-density midsoles crafted from "the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA", and removable castor-bean sockliners that emit "less carbon than petroleum-based foam".