Does The Second Vaccine Dose Totally Change Your Appetite? A Very Serious Investigation

Apparently, this is very real: The COVID-19 vaccination having an effect on how hungry people become dates back to at least December 2020, when early participants in the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna clinical trials noted that they were warned side effects including a loss of appetite were possible following their shot. Vaccinated people have also usedTwitter as a sounding board for their post-second shot appetite experiences. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine , prior to its temporary ban , fared no better, with a loss of appetite being among the side effects they said they experienced, along with chills and arm pain. But then, some people also shared an increase in appetite as a side effect. Whaaat?