Why Are Millions Of People Missing Their Second Vaccine Doses?

According to newly released research by the CDC , almost 8% of adults — or five million people — who received one dose of Moderna or Pfizer skipped getting their second shot. Their reasons for doing so varied, according to The New York Times , with adults detailing both personal and on-site issues as to why they gave up on their second dose. For one, people are more fearful of vaccine-related side effects ; aside from the standard fatigue, nausea, and mild fever being reported, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being connected to (very few) blood clots, and the subsequent pause on administering the brand, has made people wary.