So, Realistically, How Long Are We Going To Be Wearing Masks?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Americans might only need to wait until 2022 before a mask-free reality exists once again. When asked about people in the U.S. wearing face masks for another year during a February appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said: "You know, I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality." Dr. Fauci also expressed his optimism for getting back to what he again described as normality by the end of 2021.