Dr. Fauci Called 36 Celebrities About COVID. How Many Listened?

We get it. COVID fatigue is setting in, and fast. But celebrities with enormous platforms — who have access to millions upon millions of people at the touch of a button — need to lead by example (and be held accountable when they flout travel and social distancing advisories). As we enter into the winter and the holiday season, it's vital that we stay vigilant in following the protective measures we know work when it comes to preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and maybe don't have a huge birthday trip to a private island that puts you, service workers, and locals in danger. You don't need a private VIP Zoom call to know better than that.