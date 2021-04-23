Dame’s Bestselling Suction Vibrator Is BACK (& $20 Off!)

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
This is not a drill: Dame's newly launched (and now cult-favorite) Aer vibrator is finally back in stock after selling out in the span of just ten short days. To sweeten this already orgasmic news, Dame is celebrating with a 21%-off sitewide sale — meaning you can score the Aer for $20 off its usual price. If you missed out on the chance to give this game-changing toy a whirl, then you have from now through Monday, April 26 to pop in the promo code TAKE21 at check out. All of Dame's wildly popular sexual-wellness goods, including the orgasmic oral-sex simulator and brand-new arousal serum, are eligible. But, we suggest carting up the Aer before it goes out of stock yet again. Our very own writer, Mary Frances Knapp, who tested out the air-pulsating toy with five easily navigated speeds and patterns IRL claimed that it helped edge her to "climax for a few minutes without numbing, hurting, or overwhelming" her clitoris. She also described it as having "near-sentient" sensitivity and an overall aesthetic that feels "elevated, but sincere." If that's not reason enough, then head on over to Dame's site to peep more glowing reviewer praise on the Aer's titillating prowess.
“
I'm 70 yrs old and this product brought me to heights I didn't think were possible. Then again you don't know, what you don't know...but I do know now. Amazing. Thank you.
Dame Reviewer
”
