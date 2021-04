Schmieding credits Rutherford Falls’ co-executive producer and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas with ensuring Reagan had a central romance from the very beginning of the sitcom. The duo met when Schmieding “was at the end of her dang rope with the industry,” as she tells Refinery29, and Teller Ornelas was a guest on the former’s podcast, Woman of Size . Schmieding had over a decade of New York comedy experience, but was facing “erasure and lack of acceptance” in Hollywood. Then Teller Ornelas — who is Mexican-American and Navajo — asked to read Schmieding’s writing samples after the podcast interview. Quickly, Schmieding was in a staffing meeting with Teller Ornelas, now-costar Ed Helms, and Rutherford Falls executive producer Mike Schur , who also executive produced The Office. Teller Ornelas’ Woman of Size interview debuted in mid-November 2019, Around Thanksgiving of that year, Schmieding was staffed on Rutherford Falls.