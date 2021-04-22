The beginning of Reagan and Josh’s romance takes root in Rutherford Falls’ third episode, “Aunt Ida’s 90th Birthday.” Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) — a flailing man child and Reagan’s oldest friend — has left town for his Aunt Ida’s 90th birthday, leaving Reagan in charge of the Rutherford museum. It is at this exact moment that pesky (and quite hunky) reporter Josh comes to Rutherford Falls to interview Nathan over a recent embarrassing trending video. In an effort to deflect any possible media attention, Reagan works to convince Josh that Rutherford Falls is a snooze, and therefore he should head back to the bustle of New York City. Then Reagan sees Josh’s Northwestern hoodie. Reagan, a fellow Northwestern alum, suddenly isn’t so sure she wants hot Josh to leave.

