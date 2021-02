When COVID Restrictions & Friendships Clash, How Are You Meant To Deal?

So what should you do if friends aren’t following the rules or you’re finding yourself clashing with them over their interpretation of the restrictions? You have every right to feel angry: these rules are in place for a reason and with so many dead and a third lockdown on, frustration and exasperation are totally normal reactions. The choice you have to make, however, is not how to control your friend's actions; it's how you respond to the situation. If COVID indiscretions are something you can live with in a friend (and no judgement either way; each situation is unique), then remember that while you can strongly disagree with a friend’s views or opinions, they (hopefully!) have other qualities that made them your friend in the first place. Try to keep in mind that this is a testing and highly unusual time and don’t be too quick to dismiss friendships, Blair advises.