We Hit The Topshop Motherlode At Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale

We have a shortlist of go-to brands to probe when Nordy Rack goes into super-sale mode — and one of them is Topshop . While the retailer’s brick-and-mortar presence is no longer, the imprint lives on at a variety of dot-com destinations like Nordstrom Rack . Ahead, cart up the best slashed-price Topshop wares that you can buy right this second before they're gone for good (seriously, inventory doesn’t stick around for long during this sale).