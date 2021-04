According To Rihanna, Heeled Flip-Flops Are Making A Comeback

RiRi isn't the only one jumping on the heeled flip-flops trend for spring. The thong sandals that were once deemed controversial — and even crowned the "most hated sandal trend" — are having a moment. Fancy flip-flops were all over the spring '21 runway popping up in shows from Stella McCartney , Acne Studios, and Tom Ford . These designers gave the humble flip-flop a much-needed makeover that played with proportions and added details that turned them into a trendy staple. (Again.)