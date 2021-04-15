Dua Lipa’s Latest Look Is An On-Trend Alternative To The Sweater Vest

You want new fashion rules? Dua Lipa's got 'em. One: thrift a vest. The "New Rules" singer debuted a new outfit on Instagram, making a case for wearing vintage, menswear-inspired vests.
"A photo dump consisting of mainly mirror selfies and pizza," Dua Lipa wrote alongside a gallery of images. The third photo showed Lipa in a bright orange satin vest worn over a white shirt and jeans. The button-up vest, a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier design, matched her orange-tinted sunnies and plastic rings that are also currently trending in fashion.
As of late, the humble sweater vest has turned into a hot accessory, with the retro knit style taking off on the runways and with Instagram's most fashionable. By opting for a solid waistcoat, one that we're typically used to seeing as part of a three-piece suit, Lipa put her own spin on the grandpa aesthetic that's been taking off. Paired with light-wash denim, the look is the kind of laid-back ensemble you could wear out; when worn with a button-down, it's the perfect Zoom WFH look.
See, and copy it for yourself, below.