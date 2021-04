Dua Lipa’s Latest Look Is An On-Trend Alternative To The Sweater Vest

As of late, the humble sweater vest has turned into a hot accessory, with the retro knit style taking off on the runways and with Instagram's most fashionable. By opting for a solid waistcoat, one that we're typically used to seeing as part of a three-piece suit, Lipa put her own spin on the grandpa aesthetic that's been taking off. Paired with light-wash denim, the look is the kind of laid-back ensemble you could wear out; when worn with a button-down, it's the perfect Zoom WFH look.