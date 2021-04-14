A belated apology is better than no apology at all, but it's truly unfortunate that it took Underwood so long to own up to his wrongdoings, especially since so much of his relationship with Randolph was public facing. Even if he was struggling privately, there is truly no excuse, like he says himself, for his behavior at the time. What we know about Underwood's actions towards Randolph seem to include evidence of gaslighting and stalking, and he even allegedly broke the law to keep tracks on her. Unfortunately, his apology on GMA doesn't quite go far enough in terms of accountability for that manipulative and criminal behavior, and it doesn't erase the trauma that Randolph and her close circle may have experienced at his hands. Saying that he's sorry may be the first step towards healing — for everyone that's involved — but it sadly doesn't change what happened.