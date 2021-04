Colton Underwood Is Reportedly Getting His Own Netflix Show

Just hours after the big announcement, word spread that Underwood might already be working on a brand new project tied to this new chapter in his life. Variety reports that the Bachelor alum is getting a reality show on Netflix that will follow the early days of his life as a gay man. Sources close to the reality star told the outlet that the show will also feature appearances from Olympian Gus Kenworthy, who will mentor Underwood. The unnamed project is said to be an unscripted series with multiple episodes, and it's currently filming.