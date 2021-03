New Captain America Is Basically The Bachelor

All together, John comes off as the market-tested pick to fill Captain America’s shoes, if the market was specifically made up of the people who believed real-life air force veteran Mike Johnson wasn’t “the best overall choice” for The Bachelor . Mike Johnson, for those who don’t watch The Bachelorette, is a Black man. White pilot Peter Weber was taped for Bachelor over Mike Johnson, leading to an absolute mess of a season in 2020 . In Falcon and the Winter Soldier that limited decision making creates a world where no one asked Sam — who saved the world countless times alongside the real Cap — if he would like to at least apply for the apparently open Captain America gig. After so much approval without any real understanding of what it means to become Captain America — like jumping on a grenade without the aid of a reinforced helmet — it’s no surprise John approaches Sam and Bucky like they’re equals in the world saving business.