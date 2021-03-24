Yet, the more you watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the more you realize the series is a response to that kind of willful obliviousness. As Bucky’s therapist Dr. Raynor (Amy Aquino) tells him, he should feel like his life is looking up. Bucky is in possession of his own mind after years of brainwashing at the hands of the villainous Hydra cabal, and he’s going to be pardoned for his actions under Hydra’s control — he’s finally free. The underlying suggestion is that it doesn’t hurt that 106-year-old Bucky is freshly liberated in the body of a 30something year old man with movie star looks. The Falcon and Winter Soldier doesn’t have to say that part — it shows us by revealing just how quickly a woman will agree to a date with Bucky over the din of a packed restaurant with nothing but the help of a geriatric wingman (Ken Takemoto).