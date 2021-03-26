The last few weeks of Netflix releases have felt a bit… thin. This week does not have that problem. On Friday, March 26, the streaming platform will premiere The Irregulars, the first of two supernatural YA series you can expect from Netflix this spring. The Victoria Era-set drama will throw Sherlock Holmes, apocalyptic threats, grief, kooky plotting, and youthful yearning at you for eight episodes.
But there’s more to this week than a very melancholy Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson) and his begrudging teen associates. Friday will also mark the return of fan-favorite baking series Nailed It, now with double the contestants from last time (it makes sense, we swear), and the premiere of religious teen musical A Week Away. Earlier this week, documentary Seaspiracy also debuted, unlocking the secrets of ocean pollution. You’ll also find a lovable K-drama, a deadly Spanish-language thriller, and much more in this week’s Netflix releases.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.