You may have arrived at the doorstep of “luxury resale” for a host of different reasons. Maybe you’re a life-long label-lover with a desire to cultivate your Chanel collection without having to declare bankruptcy. Maybe you’re a grown-up thrifter who still loves the thrill of finding a diamond in the rough, but your taste has evolved into something more ... expensive. Maybe you’re a reformed fast-fashionite who wants to lessen the impact of their shopping habits by buying better, buying less, and buying secondhand. No matter your profile; you’re here and fully hooked on the endorphin rush that comes with scoring a pristine designer tog at a fraction of the original price. Welcome!
Advertisement
Well, luxury lovers, your week’s end just got a little bit better. Beloved designer consignment marketplace Vestiaire Collective just kicked off a sweat-inducing up to 70% off sale on over 120,000 of their runway-ready goods. From now until midnight on Monday, March 22nd, clothing, handbags, and accessories from heavyweights like Gucci, Prada, and Off-White alongside with offbeat up-and-comers like Staud and Ganni. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of hot-pink Marine Serre leggings or pointy, royal-purple Balenciaga boots, don’t delay — you know these one-of-a-kind rarities won’t stick around for long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.