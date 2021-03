You may have arrived at the doorstep of “luxury resale” for a host of different reasons. Maybe you’re a life-long label-lover with a desire to cultivate your Chanel collection without having to declare bankruptcy. Maybe you’re a grown-up thrifter who still loves the thrill of finding a diamond in the rough, but your taste has evolved into something more ... expensive. Maybe you’re a reformed fast-fashionite who wants to lessen the impact of their shopping habits by buying better, buying less, and buying secondhand . No matter your profile; you’re here and fully hooked on the endorphin rush that comes with scoring a pristine designer tog at a fraction of the original price. Welcome!