Kate Middleton’s All-Camel Look Is A Lesson In Monochrome Dressing

On Wednesday, after weeks of wearing vibrant shades of pink and green, Kate Middleton’s style took a turn for the understated. The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in East London wearing camel head-to-toe.
While meeting with paramedics and ambulance staff from Newham Ambulance Station, Middleton chose a double-breasted, camel coat — which she’s previously worn on a number of occasions, including to a visit at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Wales in January 2020 — from Spanish fashion brand Massimo Dutti. With it, she sported a Reiss turtleneck in a near-exact shade and a handbag from Métier. To complete the look, she added citrine drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and a floral face mask from her go-to brand Amaia. Once again, the Duchess of Cambridge proved that sticking to one shade is a tried-and-true recipe for (sartorial) success.
Anyone who keeps track of the Duchess and her many style moments knows all too well that monochrome is her go-to styling hack. For her official royal duties, Middleton often sticks to a color palette of red, navy blue, dark green, and black, with one color making up the majority of each individual look.
Though her Massimo Dutti coat is sold out, other pieces from her look are very much in stock. Her Reiss turtleneck — which is fitted, ribbed, and made of wool and alpaca — is (somehow) still available in every size at Nordstrom for $180. (If you’re not a camel person, it also comes in cream, navy, and black.) Her suede Métier shoulder bag and clutch, which she brought along on the Royal Train Tour in December, is also in stock, though it’ll cost you $1,170 at Matches Fashion. On the more affordable side, her Amaia mask is only $21.
Shop her look below.
