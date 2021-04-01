Three New Dog Moms Tested The Best Puppy Products So You Don’t Have To

Being a dog parent is no joke. Yes, you have a furry companion to brighten even your darkest pandemic days, but you also have to take care of this living, breathing divine fur creature. Not only does it require round the clock work (and attention), but it can also be incredibly expensive to buy the proper (and, let’s admit it, cute) supplies. With Puppy Day on March 23, and pandemic puppies on the rise, it's the perfect time to share the best products three of Refinery29's new dog moms have put to the test.
From treats to leashes to toys to sweaters to CBD, we will be updating this story throughout the year to tell you the best (and most surprising) essentials for dog mom life.
Read on for the best of the best.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.