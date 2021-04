Three New Dog Moms Tested The Best Puppy Products So You Don’t Have To

Being a dog parent is no joke. Yes, you have a furry companion to brighten even your darkest pandemic days, but you also have to take care of this living, breathing divine fur creature. Not only does it require round the clock work (and attention), but it can also be incredibly expensive to buy the proper (and, let’s admit it, cute) supplies. With Puppy Day on March 23, and pandemic puppies on the rise , it's the perfect time to share the best products three of Refinery29's new dog moms have put to the test.