Why You Keep Hearing These Phrases Over & Over Again On The Bachelor

Take Kirkconnell's initial talk with Acho before James joined them. He asks her how she's been: “It’s been a lot, as anyone can imagine," she says. "But I don’t want to, you know, sit here and victimize myself.” He then asks her about a picture of her at a racist antebellum-themed party in 2018: "I'm not going to sit here and say I didn't know any better, because I could have easily asked myself those questions," she says. Acho then asks her what concrete steps she's taking to educate herself on racial inequality: "I can sit here and give you a list," she says. "I can say, 'I've been reading this and watching these documentaries and these movies and these podcasts, and it's great to educate yourself, but I don't think that anything is going to change if we don't take those actions to put that education into play." The "I don't want to sit here and" is an easy way to give a non-answer while sounding like one.