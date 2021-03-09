Start The Clock: Everlane’s Perform Leggings Are 30% Off For The Next 24 Hours

“There are many, many amazing things about the Perform Legging: They’re easily the most comfortable pair I own — and I own many — and truly feel like a second skin since they’re relatively breathable and thin, without sacrificing durability and that nice, held-in feeling. While they weren’t thick enough to keep me warm outside in snowy climes, they’re still supportive and flattering, and boy, do they move with you. After a day of hitting the slopes, I switched out of my gear to did some quick stretching in my room (sadly, I forgot to bring my resistance bands in my carry-on). After a 15-minute stretch, I can say with total confidence that these will be my new go-to for my next yoga or Pilates class.”