On Friday, Hadid returned to the runway for Versace's Fall/Winter 2021 presentation, where she debuted bright ginger-red hair — and we're not talking about a wig. Celebrity colorist Panos Papandrianos is responsible for Hadid's new hair color, which he dyed back in February. "She is dedicated to everyone responsible for the Queen's Gambit," the model wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Beth Harmon's hair in the hit series. "Ginger for Gigi," Papandrianos wrote of his client's look, alongside a video of Hadid showing off her new color.