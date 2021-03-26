Is It Really Possible To Retire In Your 30s? Yes, But It’s Not Easy

A “normal” path to retirement is to work for 40 years, while saving and investing at least 10% of your income into a well-diversified portfolio that will return an average of 8% year-over-year. After a cool four decades of consistently investing, and with the magic of compounding returns, you’re left with a nest egg that will pay for your living expenses in retirement. But, if your goal is to retire early, then you have much less than 40 years to save and a much longer period of time that your nest egg will have to pay for. You’d have to save and invest a lot more than 10% of your income — like 50% of it, or even more.