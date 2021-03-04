We Want Every Polish From Essie’s New Spring Collection

Bright polishes and indie nail art are great, but sometimes you just want a nice, sophisticated neutral. An opaque cream, muted khaki, or deep navy blue is undeniably classic — and Essie's new spring collection hits on all the nuanced neutrals we cannot wait to pair with our spring 'fits.
The seasonal lineup is inspired by that long-overdue desert spa retreat we’ve all been daydreaming about now that winter is on its way out — somewhere warm and serene to post up poolside with iced coffee, giant sunglasses, and a good book. We can feel the sun on our faces and smell the faint hint of sunscreen just thinking about it.
All five shades, from a warm mustard yellow to light linen, scream Palm Springs getaway, and they're available at Target and Ulta Beauty now. Scroll through to see and shop the full collection, which will probably sell out everywhere well before the official first day of spring (March 20 — not like we're counting down the days or anything).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
