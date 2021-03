John Mayer Responds To Taylor Swift Fans Absolutely Roasting Him On TikTok

His first TikTok video showed Mayer appearing to struggle dad-style with the app. "Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" he asked before finally managing to figure it out. The comments underneath are almost exclusively from angry Swifties, berating him and posting lyrics from Swift's 2010 Speak Now track “Dear John," which is assumed to be about him . Mayer and Swift allegedly dated briefly in 2009 , and we all know it didn't end well. The song is a scathing account of a relationship with an emotionally manipulative older man. "John don't you think 19 was too young?" wrote on commenter, referencing the Swift song.