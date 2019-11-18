not john mayer making fun of lover lyrics and shawn laughing pic.twitter.com/zwzRjNTl9z— JEN (@inallmydreams13) November 18, 2019
what john mayer did is peak obsession, first of all he knows he hurt Taylor to the point she can't even sing IN 2019 the song for him, he knows the melody of the song and i'm sure he listened to it a lot of times, then he MAKES FUN of it and Shawn LAUGHS. pic.twitter.com/ffvAkPgyY8— loveronica, taylena defense force (@soitfuckingoes) November 18, 2019
me: the lyric in lover about leaving the christmas lights up until january is so funny like everyone does that— mrs obama its been a cruel summer (@whoskylee) November 18, 2019
john mayer: the lyric in lover about leaving the christmas lights up until january is so funny like everyone does that
me: pic.twitter.com/bmZnaHvpDL
i don’t think john mayer’s joke about lover was that deep, but the part that they lit rally talked about TAYLOR and shawn was sitting in silence and laughing pisses me off pic.twitter.com/ykVlcg5V1w— John Mayer's Spotify (@BogiTheBest) November 18, 2019
shawn mendes was on john mayer’s instagram live and had the absolute nerve the utter gall the outright audacity to promote lover remix...u can go live with taylor’s toxic gaslighting ex to promote the remix u did with her but u cant speak about her situation😐 pic.twitter.com/cBbog6WVrq— 🪐 (@WEISHENRHI) November 18, 2019