Taylor Swift Reveals Lena Dunham Inspired The "Lover" Music Video

Taylor Swift swore to be overdramatic in her new song "Lover," and that's exactly what the track's music video is. Following a live stream with fans, Swift shared the music video and revealed it to be a snow globe of emotions, inspired by the relationship between Lena Dunham and producer Jack Antonoff.
In the live stream, Swift shared that the inspiration for the "Lover" video came from a line in her 1989 bonus track "You Are In Love," which she said was about the relationship between two of her "best friends." Swift previously revealed that the friends who inspired the song are Dunham and Antonoff, who split after five years of dating in January of 2018.
The specific line that inspired the "Lover" video is "You two are dancing in a snow globe." In the "Lover" video, a little girl holds a snow globe on Christmas morning, which, inside, has a colorful, dollhouse-like home that contains Swift and her onscreen boyfriend, played by tour performer Christian Owens. Owens joined Swift on the Reputation tour as Swift's "King of My Heart" dance partner.
The video shows Swift and Owens swooning over one another, fighting after a holiday party, and eventually making up in front of a home movie screening in their attic. At the end of the video, it's revealed that the little girl with the snow globe is the daughter of Swift and Owens, and that the family is celebrating Christmas together. Yes, I teared up!
One person not present in the "Lover" video is Swift's real-life honey, English actor Joe Alwyn — though that should come as no surprise to fans. The couple is notoriously private, but with the heartwarming lyrics on "Lover" and tracks like "London Boy" on her new upcoming album, I think it's safe to say that Swift is throwing plenty of love his way regardless of his lack of appearance here.
Check out the video below.
Lover drops August 23, 2019.
