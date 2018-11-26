Lena Dunham Opens Up About The Lorde & Jack Antonoff Rumors: “It Was So Embarrassing”

Earlier this year, media strategist Hillary Benton compiled evidence and proof — a la Making a Murderer — that Jack Antonoff and Lorde (Ella Yelich-O'Connor) were in a relationship, and that Antonoff had possibly cheated on Dunham with Lorde. Benton's PowerPoint went viral, so much so that both Lorde and Antonoff responded to it. Now, Dunham has responded, too. Speaking to The Cut for a profile, Dunham admitted that a) she'd seen the powerpoint and that b) it had bothered her.
"Actually, I completely respect this girl, because she did a very good job and she was very funny," Dunham said, talking about Benton. But, like Antonoff and Lorde, she was angrier at the PowerPoint than she was entertained by it.
"It was so embarrassing," she said, adding that, as far as she knew, nothing had ever happened between Lorde and Antonoff. She and Lorde haven't spoken since the breakup, either.
"I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven’t talked since Jack and I broke up," said Dunham. "It was awful, and I couldn’t do anything about it except trust that what he was saying to me was true."
Lorde responded to the rumors back in May on Instagram, saying simply, "Jack and I are not dating...I love him. He's awesome, but we're not dating."
Antonoff, meanwhile, boiled the rumor down to "heteronormative" gossip, i.e. popular culture cannot let men and women just be friends.
According to The Cut, Antonoff is now dating model Carlotta Kohl, and Dunham is seeing an artist she met through mutual friends. Which is maybe not interesting enough for a PowerPoint, but who knows? All it takes is a few slides and some gumption.
