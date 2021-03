Maybe this is simply a symptom of aging, but when I mentioned the problem to my coworkers, several of them chimed in to say that the same thing was happening to them, leading me to think the pandemic is to blame. I brought my suspicions to Amy Sheppard, PhD, the deputy head of Aston School of Optometry in the UK and a researcher in the field of digital eye strain. “We know that screen time has reached record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic as we spend more time working from home and using digital devices for our social and lifestyle purposes as well. Many millions of people are experiencing digital eye strain (also known as Computer Vision Syndrome), which has a wide range of ocular and visual symptoms ,” she said. One such symptom: blurred vision. Headaches, eye strain, dry or itchy eyes , double vision, redness, and wateriness are other red flags, she says.