Sarah Paulson Wore A Custom Prada Cast To The Golden Globes

And the award for best 2021 Golden Globes red carpet accessory goes to Sarah Paulson... and her runway-ready Prada cast! Ahead of the show, the actress — who was nominated for a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series in the Drama category for her role in Ratched — posed for Instagram in a black off-the-shoulder Prada gown, dangling silver earrings, and her arm wrapped in a cast emblazoned with the Italian luxury designer brand’s logo.
Enlisting the help of celebrity stylist Karla Welch, Paulson turned the injury into a fashion statement. The purple-hued cast, that stretched from her fingers to above her elbow, offered a fun pop of color against the retro-esque dress. “When you’re Lady Paulson, you get a custom Prada cast to go with your custom Prada dress,” Welch captioned her Instagram post showing off the finished look.
Just hours before the award show was set to kick off, Paulson shared a photo of her arm wrapped up and under ice packs. “So this happened,” she captioned the image. It’s not yet known how exactly Paulson was injured.
Here’s hoping she has a speedy recovery and matches her cast to her outfits until then.