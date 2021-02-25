Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Done Lying To Us Now

Now that we're fully in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero franchise is speeding towards the release of its first film in the highly anticipated action slate, which just happens to be another film about our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Rumors have flown about the cast and the plot of the upcoming Spidey project, but at least we now know its actual title — Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon broke the news on Twitter with a hilarious short clip in which they bemoaned the secrecy of the MCU, likely based on their leading man's past inability to to keep hush hush.
This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021
"They gave us a fake name again," sighs Holland after leaving director Jon Watts' office. "I just don't understand why he keeps doing this!"
"Really? You don't understand?" quips Zendaya.
"I think it's pretty obvious that you spoil things," Batalon chimes in.
The bickering trio pass by a whiteboard with scribbles all over, featuring a presumed brainstorm about the title of the third film. This reveal comes after Holland and the cast tricked fans with alternate titles on social media, sharing images with names like Spider-Man: Phone Home and Spider-Man: Homewrecker. (Personally, I liked Spider-Man: Homeslice, but I can understand why they went in another direction.)
No Way Home will see Holland returning as the eponymous superhero along with Zendaya and Batalon. But the cast of the upcoming film is also rumored to be jam packed with a number of unexpected actors. The MCU's youngest Avenger is said to be crossing paths with the Spider-Men that came before him, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland's Spidey will also be joined by Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina, who played baddies Electro and Doctor Octopus in the 20th Century Fox universe.
Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) has also been confirmed to star in No Way Home, which is probably a very big hint about the plot of the upcoming MCU blockbuster. As the Sorcerer Supreme and protector of the Time Stone, Doctor Strange's whole deal is that he's able to traverse dimensions and, likely, universes. If the storyline reunites Peter with two different versions of Spider-Man, their villains, and Doctor Strange, No Way Home is most likely a story of traveling through the multiverse.
Then again, you never know with Marvel. Either way, as the first film in the fourth phase, No Way Home is going to be essentially viewing for anyone wondering how unique stories like the The Eternals and the Blade remake fit into the MCU. It doesn't make sense now, but it will...maybe in like, 2024?
Fingers crossed, Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this Christmas, December 25, 2021.