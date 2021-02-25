Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Done Lying To Us Now

Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) has also been confirmed to star in No Way Home, which is probably a very big hint about the plot of the upcoming MCU blockbuster. As the Sorcerer Supreme and protector of the Time Stone, Doctor Strange's whole deal is that he's able to traverse dimensions and, likely, universes. If the storyline reunites Peter with two different versions of Spider-Man, their villains, and Doctor Strange, No Way Home is most likely a story of traveling through the multiverse.