Malcolm & Marie follows the boiling point of a tempestuous relationship between partners Marie (Zendaya) and Malcolm (Washington) on what should be one of the happiest nights of their lives. Malcolm, a passionate filmmaker, has just debuted his first feature film and is on top of the world, but as his professional life is on the up and up, his personal life has hit an all time-low. The film sees the couple attempting to broach a bevy of hidden issues plaguing their relationship one argument at a time.