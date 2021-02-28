Cuoco and Yockey have both said that season 2 will tell a new kind of story, because Cassie is on her way to becoming a new version of herself. “All of Cassie’s antics before, it was always like, ‘Well, that’s just Cassie!’” Cuoco told the New York Times. “What if we go down this route of her living this new lifestyle, trying to be sober and clean up her act, and there is no excuse anymore? And what does work now look like? What does love now look like?”