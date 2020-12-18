Warning: Spoilers for Flight Attendant season 1 ahead.
Attention passengers: please fasten your seatbelts, because another season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant will be lifting off.
HBO Max announced that it will renew the comedic thriller for a second season. The first, eight-episode season of the wild, dark and twisty show premiered November 26 and just wrapped up on December 17. “To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said executive producer and star Kaley Cuoco of the news in a press release.
Cuoco also posted her reaction to the news on her Instagram, dropping the formality and sounding much more like her Flight Attendant character. "My reaction to the news of a @flightattendantonmax season 2 pick up 😳 omggggggg THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT HELPED ME TURN THIS DREAM INTO REALITY ✈️ who’s ready for more?!!?"
The Flight Attendant, based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, follows Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) — you guessed it, a flight attendant — who wakes up in Bangkok after a wild, drunken night with a passenger only to find him dead beside her. Not one to sit around and hope she's not found guilty, the troubled-yet-determined Cassie goes on a wild quest to find out who committed the murder — before they find her first. The show also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.
At the end of the show, things seem to be going pretty well for Cassie. Felix/Buckley (Woodell) is dead, so nobody's chasing after her, she's finally working on her sobriety, and Shane (Matthews) has told her that she might have a future in helping out the CIA. However, Megan (Perez) is still on the run, and being potentially recruited by the government doesn't exactly mean a stress-free lifestyle. There's also a lot more to the story that's covered in the book, so it leaves a lot of room for more adventures in the next season (or more!). We can definitely expect to hit some turbulence.