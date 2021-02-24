Becca Cosmetics — the brand that brought many of us our first big-girl highlighters in college and one of the first that really taught us how to glow — announced that it will be closing down later this year.
In a statement posted to Instagram and on Becca's website this morning, the brand shared that its products will no longer be available to shop after September 2021. "The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses," the brand wrote. "At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021."
Becca has worked with various mental health organizations over the years, and pledged to continue throughout the rest of its tenure. "We've done meaningful work supporting mental wellness with the JED Foundation and Mental Health Mates and will continue to do so through our commitment to The Trevor Project this coming June," the statement reads. According to the brand, Becca products will be available to purchase online until the end of September 2021 or until they sell out, but "the brand will ultimately be shut down permanently."
Fans sent an outpour of love to the brand and its employees in the comments on social media. "Very sad to see you go. Lovely highlighters, undereye corrector, and lipsticks," one Instagram user wrote. "This is so sad. I am such a fan since day one of everything you do, and it's heartbreaking to see Becca go. Thank you for all the love, support, and amazing products you've created for us throughout the years."
I was never personally connected to BECCA like I am a lot of brands but this just stings 🥺💔 The shimmering skin perfector had a HUGE impact in the makeup world and I feel like panic-buying every shade 🥲 I’ll miss you @BECCAcosmetics 🥺 pic.twitter.com/n7Gp52G3tT— Kendall Alfred (@kendallalfred) February 24, 2021
The public response to Becca's news is a testament to the influence and power of the brand. Since launching in 2001, the company has released a wide variety of collections and launches that became some of the buzziest, most viral makeup products to date. In 2019, a market study by research firm The NPD Group named Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed the best-selling highlighter in the U.S. Becca has also had an impressive roster of collaborations with celebrities and influencers like Jaclyn Hill, Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and most recently Barbie Ferreira.
While we're sad to see Becca go, there's no denying the brand had a glorious run. Ahead, find some of our favorite Becca items we suggest stocking up on while you can.
