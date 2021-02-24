Becca has worked with various mental health organisations over the years, and pledged to continue throughout the rest of its tenure. "We've done meaningful work supporting mental wellness with the JED Foundation and Mental Health Mates and will continue to do so through our commitment to The Trevor Project this coming June," the statement reads. According to the brand, Becca products will be available to purchase online until the end of September 2021 or until they sell out, but "the brand will ultimately be shut down permanently."