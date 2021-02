In a statement posted to Instagram and on Becca's website this morning, the brand shared that its products will no longer be available to shop after September 2021. "The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses," the brand wrote. "At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021."