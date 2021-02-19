“It’s a more difficult conversation because it’s more nuanced. It’s easy to say ‘Look, we’ve hired this many women,’ or ‘We’ve turned that male role into a female role.’ Women sniff that out; we know what really speaks to us rather than what feels like a sad attempt to corner that female market. It’s a conversation that has to speak to who the producers [are]behind the writers, directors, and talent. Do they have their own production vehicles that can help them be a part of that process all the way through? Are the right pillars of support there for their careers so that they can be protected and have a long-term career? The phenomenon that I really hope will cease to exist is the many women who have made incredible first features, or incredible second features and then it takes them like 10 years to make anything else — that is a problem. There are so many more conversations to be had, and we should not yet be patting ourselves on the back because we’ve hired a few women. Like, Oh really, lean in? Believe me, I’m leaning the fuck in!”