A Story About An Asian-American Family Is An American Story — Why Are Award Shows Saying Otherwise?

Like The Farewell, Lulu Wang’s beautiful film which was also barred from competing in the Best Picture category last year, Minari is a movie about the complexity of American identity, the push and pull between one’s culture of origin and the desire to assimilate into the country you’ve chosen to make your own. As a result, much of the dialogue is in Korean, which, according to HFPA rules , makes it ineligible to compete in the wider Best Picture race.In a tweet responding to the news that Minari would be competing as a foreign-language film, Wang wrote: “I have not seen a more American film than ‘Minari’ this year. It’s a story about an immigrant family, in America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterizes American as only English-speaking.”