“It very quickly descended into mimosas and pizza first thing in the morning on a Wednesday,” Hodson tells Refinery29 with a laugh over the phone the day of the movie’s release. Robbie was still shooting Suicide Squad at the time, but already she had her heart set on an R-rated Harley Quinn movie featuring the Birds of Prey, a female-led group of vigilante crime fighters from DC Comics. Hodson recalls thinking the idea was “a tall order,” but it didn’t take much convincing from Robbie: “It was just a really great meeting of the minds. I totally just fell in love with Margot. I loved this idea of seeing women together. We so rarely get to see like a gang of women who are on screen; it's so often one or two women in a big action movie and there's competitiveness and cattiness between them. And that was not true for either of us in our lives.”