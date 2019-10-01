In the Birds of Prey trailer, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is done playing sidekick. She’s broken up with her “puddin’” the Joker (Jared Leto) and is learning what “fantabulous emancipation” really means. She’s also making new friends — women who are equally interested in living lives that don’t revolve around men.
Forget the so-called Suicide Squad: Meet the Birds of Prey, a new gang of ladies who kick ass, take names, and definitely have better costumes than the boys.
Are the Birds of Prey heroes? Are they villains? It’s complicated. Harley may be endearing, but she’s also an agent of chaos, and not always the good kind. Still, watching this girl squad fight together may make you go — Joker, who?