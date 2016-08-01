Suicide Squad is finally hitting theaters Friday, August 5. And Jared Leto just upped our excitement for this weekend's release with some exclusive photos from the film. Of course, we can already picture Leto as the sinister and creepy Joker. (Will Smith confirmed to Good Morning America that Leto went "full Joker for sure.")
But we've wondered: What will the chemistry be like between Leto and Margot Robbie, who plays The Joker's former psychiatrist (and accomplice, and sometimes lover) Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn? If the below shot is any indication, their chemistry is pretty electric. Let the 'shipping begin!
Leto also shared a few more photos of himself as The Joker on Instagram. Writer and director David Ayer confirmed to Rolling Stone that Leto did in fact get so in character that he pranked his cast mates (including sending condoms to his co-stars and a live rat to Robbie). It's clear from the pics: He took his job very seriously.
Looks like justice really does have a dark side.
