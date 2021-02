This NYFW Color Trend Will Bring Some Sunshine To Your Closet

It's no coincidence that this spirited and cheerful tone is taking flight across Fall/Winter 2021 runways and presentations alike considering the clothes on display offer a window into the seasons ahead. With vaccine rollouts now underway hinting cautiously at a return to some sort of normal this autumn, many designers seemed to be creatively aligned in wanting to inject their latest designs with a hopeful jolt of positivity — and what better way to do this than with the very hue that's synonymous with a smiley face? At Staud, a fuzzy yellow fleece paired with matching track pants was undoubtedly the hit of the collection. At Jason Wu, yellow heeled boots in a croc-like leather added a pop of pizzaz to otherwise neutral ensembles. Not even Ella Elmhoff's highly anticipated modeling debut at Proenza Schouler could distract from a high-neck yellow gown by the designer that, in and of itself, is a promise that we will have reasons to dress up again.